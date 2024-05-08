$144M Sale of High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missile Upgrade Kits to UAE Approved by State Department

The Department of State has approved a potential foreign military sale of WCU-33/B High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missile Control Section Modification upgrade kits to the United Arab Emirates.

The transaction has an estimated cost of $144 million and covers 149 units of the HCSM upgrade kits, the loan of telemetry kits — which include encryption devices, support and test equipment and spare parts — and various logistical and program support services, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Tuesday.

RTX will be the principal contractor for the effort.

Because HARM is already part of UAE’s arsenal, incorporating the HCSM upgrade kits should not pose a problem.