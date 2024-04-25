Sean Connelly Named Zscaler Global Zero Trust Strategy & Policy Executive Director

u003Cpu003Eu003Ca href=”https://www.linkedin.com/in/seanconnellydc/”u003Eu003Cspanu003ESean Connellyu003C/spanu003Eu003C/au003Eu003Cspanu003E, a cybersecurity leader, has assumed the role of executive director of global zero trust strategy and policy at u003C/spanu003Eu003Ca href=”https://www.govconwire.com/s/company/zscaler/”u003Eu003Cspanu003EZscaleru003C/spanu003Eu003C/au003Eu003Cspanu003E.u003C/spanu003Eu003C/pu003Eu003Cpu003Eu003Cspanu003EIn this capacity, he will help U.S. federal agencies and U.S. allies advance cybersecurity modernization efforts through zero trust and secure access service edge adoption, the company said Wednesday.u003C/spanu003Eu003C/pu003Eu003Cpu003Eu003Ca href=”https://executivebiz.com/tag/stephen-kovac/”u003EStephen Kovacu003C/au003E, global chief compliance officer at Zscaler, said Connelly’s vision has improved the country’s ability to deliver digital government services.u003C/pu003Eu003Cpu003E“He will lead international efforts as Zscaler expands zero trust and SASE support for U.S. allies, bringing essential policy, technology, and operational insights,” added u003Ca href=”https://executivebiz.com/tag/stephen-kovac/”u003EKovacu003C/au003E.u003C/pu003Eu003Cpu003EConnelly came to Zscaler from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, where he served as the u003Ca href=”https://executivegov.com/2024/04/cisa-zero-trust-expert-sean-connelly-leaving-agency-for-private-sector/”u003ETrusted Internet Connections program manageru003C/au003E and senior cybersecurity architect.u003C/pu003Eu003Cpu003EDuring his time at CISA, he served as the inaugural director the agency’s Zero Trust Initiative Office, co-authored the National Institute of Standards and Technology Special Publication 800-207 on zero trust architecture and led the development of the TIC 3.0 update.u003C/pu003Eu003Cpu003EHe also served as a board member of the Technology Modernization Fund.u003C/pu003Eu003Cfigure class=”image” style=”clear: both; display: table; margin: .9em auto; min-width: 50px; text-align: center;”u003Eu003Ca href=”https://potomacofficersclub.com/register/?event=7018X000001f8vBQAQ&src=marie” target=”_blank”u003Eu003Cimg src=”https://em-graphics.s3.us-west-2.amazonaws.com/documents/131780d0-16d9-4129-ad1a-c29978933a30.png” alt=”POC – 2024 Cyber Summit” style=”display: block; margin: 0 auto; max-width: 100%; min-width: 100%;”u003Eu003C/au003Eu003C/figureu003Eu003Cpu003Eu003Cspanu003EJoin the Potomac Officers Club’s u003C/spanu003Eu003Ca href=”https://potomacofficersclub.com/events/poc-2024-cyber-summit/?src=marie” target=”_blank”u003Eu003Cspanu003E2024 Cyber Summitu003C/spanu003Eu003C/au003Eu003Cspanu003E on June 6 and hear cyber experts, government and industry leaders discuss the latest trends and the dynamic role of cyber in the public sector. u003C/spanu003Eu003Ca href=”https://potomacofficersclub.com/register/?event=7018X000001f8vBQAQ&src=marie” target=”_blank”u003Eu003Cspanu003ERegister hereu003C/spanu003Eu003C/au003Eu003Cspanu003E.u003C/spanu003Eu003C/pu003E