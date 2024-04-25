Sean Connelly Named Zscaler Global Zero Trust Strategy & Policy Executive Director

in Executive Moves, News

Sean Connelly, Executive Director, Zscaler

Sean Connelly, a cybersecurity leader, has assumed the role of executive director of global zero trust strategy and policy at Zscaler.

In this capacity, he will help U.S. federal agencies and U.S. allies advance cybersecurity modernization efforts through zero trust and secure access service edge adoption, the company said Wednesday.

Stephen Kovac, global chief compliance officer at Zscaler, said Connelly's vision has improved the country's ability to deliver digital government services.

"He will lead international efforts as Zscaler expands zero trust and SASE support for U.S. allies, bringing essential policy, technology, and operational insights," added Kovac.

Connelly came to Zscaler from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, where he served as the Trusted Internet Connections program manager and senior cybersecurity architect.

During his time at CISA, he served as the inaugural director the agency's Zero Trust Initiative Office, co-authored the National Institute of Standards and Technology Special Publication 800-207 on zero trust architecture and led the development of the TIC 3.0 update.

He also served as a board member of the Technology Modernization Fund.

