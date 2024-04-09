William Scott Assumes VP Post at Ultra Maritime

William Scott , formerly deputy vice president of range systems at General Dynamics ‘ Mission Systems business, announced on LinkedIn Friday that he has joined Ultra as vice president of programs at the company’s maritime division .

Scott first joined GDMS in 2007 and stayed with the company until 2016. During that period, he held multiple roles, including systems engineering technical manager, Littoral Combat Ship program manager, and later, LCS senior program manager.

In 2016, Scott moved to Leonardo DRS , assuming the position of senior program manager.