Viasat’s Rebecca Cowen-Hirsch on Increasing Threat of Electromagnetic Interference in Commercial Satellite Sector

Rebecca Cowen-Hirsch, Senior Vice President, Viasat

Rebecca Cowen-Hirsch, senior vice president of government strategy and policy at Viasat, said the satellite communications industry is seeing an increased variety of tactics, techniques and procedures for deploying electronic warfare and electromagnetic interference, Via Satellite reported Friday.

Speaking at the Space Symposium, Cowen-Hirsch said there is an increasing amount of targeted and intentional electromagnetic interference, signaling a need for intervention and information exchange to come up with a different approach to countering threats. 

“This is where we’re all very collaborative, to be able to exchange information with our government partners, and figure out at what point do we need to do something different,” Cowen-Hirsch said.

According to Cowen-Hirsch, there is a need to bridge the gap in understanding the decision-making processes of the government and military and commercial satellite companies to build better collaboration.

“Understanding what those decision-making processes are inside a company, and how they would respond under certain circumstances, and how to actually build that relationship so that you can define and understand the steps to take together to be able to operate through these environments, is integration that goes beyond information sharing,” she said.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

