ULA Eyes Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage Reuse for On-Orbit Missions

United Launch Alliance looks to reuse the upper stages of its Vulcan Centaur heavy-lift launch vehicles by keeping them in orbit, where they could perform other functions apart from the original launch mission, Defense One reported Thursday.

ULA President and CEO Tory Bruno explained in an interview during the Space Symposium conference how Vulcan upper stages, loaded with additional propellant, could work to move other spacecraft in orbit or event defend them against anti-satellite weapons.

The ULA chief executive also touted the level of thrust upper stages are capable of, enabling them to “fly around anywhere in Earth orbit in hours” and “do many orbital changes.”

Bruno said a fleet of Vulcan upper stages could be built up in orbit over time through each launch mission, noting that a reusable upper stage could become a reality in a couple of years.