UK Intelligence Expert Jeremy Fleming Named SandboxAQ Senior Adviser

Jeremy Fleming, former director of the U.K. government’s intelligence and security agency Government Communications Headquarters, has been appointed as a senior adviser at enterprise software-as-a-service company SandboxAQ.

He brings to the role years of leadership experience and understanding of the cybersecurity landscape and threats facing governments, businesses and critical infrastructure and will help the company’s clients protect systems and sensitive data from current and future threats through the use of AQtive Guard platform and other SandBoxAQ tools, the company said Thursday.

Before leading GCHQ, Fleming led the establishment of the U.K. government’s National Cyber Security Centre, which promotes cross-sector collaboration between government, industry and other partners to counter cyberthreats.

He spent more than two decades at MI5, where he served as deputy director-general with oversight of investigative and operational work. He also helped reform the agency’s counterterrorism strategy.