Trellix to Offer Threat Detection Tools via Google Cloud

Photo by Golden Dayz/Shutterstock
Google Cloud partnership

Trellix has achieved authorization to deliver its cybersecurity offering to Google Cloud‘s customers as part of the Google Cloud Partner Advantage program’s Build Engagement Model category.

Under the partnership program, Trellix will offer its Helix threat detection and response platform and Email Security tool to protect Google Workplace-based emails against phishing, ransomware and attachment-based attacks, the company said Tuesday.

The California-based company also joined the Google Cloud Ready – Distributed Cloud initiative through which it will deliver its Endpoint Security tool to Google Cloud customers looking to protect their on-premises applications.

“For customers seeking the security benefits of on-premises infrastructure while leveraging Google Cloud’s state-of-the-art cloud technology, Trellix stands ready to ensure comprehensive protection,” said John Morgan, XDR general manager at Trellix.

The Trellix Endpoint Security tool provides a centralized console, endpoint threat detection, proactive risk management and compliance with regulatory requirements.

Written by Naomi Cooper

