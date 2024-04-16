Telos Expands TSA PreCheck Enrollment Capacity With New Florida Locations

IT and cybersecurity company Telos Corporation has opened two new Transport Security Administration PreCheck enrollment and renewal locations in Florida.

The TSA PreCheck program works to expedite security screenings at U.S. airports for enrollee travelers, who enjoy a variety of benefits, including not having to remove shoes, belts and light jackets at checkpoints, Telos said Monday.

The two new facilities are in Wesley Chapel, which opened April 10, and Mount Dora, which opened April 12. Their opening brings Telos’ TSA PreCheck enrollment centers across the U.S. to 28.

Through 2024, the company intends to launch more facilities and expand the operating hours of existing ones.

Telos had received a contract from the TSA to provide PreCheck services in 2020.