Teledyne FLIR Defense Secures $249M Marine Corps Contract for OPF-L Loitering Munition Drone Platforms

A Teledyne Technologies business will deliver recoverable and reusable loitering munition drone platforms to the U.S. Marine Corps under a potential $249 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.

The company said Monday Teledyne FLIR Defense will support USMC’s Organic Precision Fires-Light program, under which the contractor will provide the first 127 loitering munition systems for test and evaluation.

The OPF-L program seeks to equip rifle squads and platoons with a platform capable of directly engaging enemy targets beyond line of sight, and the advanced small vertical take-off and landing loitering munition technology of Teledyne FLIR has demonstrated it ability against both moving and stationary targets.

“The flexibility, adaptability and breadth of our proposed OPF-L platform will boost small unit lethality across the large target set Marines must confront in today’s battlespace,” said JihFen Lei, executive vice president and general manager of Teledyne FLIR Defense.

The five-year contract has an initial delivery order worth $12 million and includes a three-year option to extend performance period.