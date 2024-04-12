Susanne Hake: Maxar Intelligence Eyes Expansion of WorldView Legion Satellite Constellation

Susanne Hake, general manager of the U.S. government business at Maxar Intelligence, said the company intends to expand this year its network of electro-optical imaging satellites to meet the data requirements of government and commercial customers, Defense Daily reported Thursday.

According to Hake, Maxar Intelligence intends to triple its capacity to gather 30-centimeter imagery and increase revisit rates to up to 15 times each day by launching two WorldView Legion satellites with a plan to deploy another four spacecraft this year.

The expansion of the WorldView Legion satellite constellation will enable Maxar to provide customers with more insights with regard to imagery data, such as change detection and anomalies.

“If we’re going to have more capacity, and we can give a lot more imagery to our users, they’re going to need the ability to understand what’s in that imagery,” Hake said during an interview at the Space Symposium. “So, [we’re] investing a lot in surfacing insights out of the imagery.”

The Maxar Intelligence executive said the company plans to compete for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency’s LUNO program, a follow-on to the Economic Indicator Monitoring contract and focuses on commercial analytics.