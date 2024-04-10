Survey Says Digital Employee Experience Tech Investment a Priority for Public Sector Leaders; Jeff Waters Quoted

A Riverbed Technology study has found that 90 percent of public sector leaders consider investing in digital employee experience technology a top priority in the next five years while 80 percent intend to advance DEX tech adoption and implementation.

Public sector-focused findings from Riverbed’s Global DEX Survey show that 86 percent of the surveyed leaders believe they need to offer more advanced digital experiences as the workforce welcomes a new generation of employees, the company said Tuesday.

The report has identified cloud, artificial intelligence, automation and DEX management platforms as critical technologies for the public sector.

According to Riverbed, 88 percent of respondents acknowledged the importance of unified observability in DEX delivery efforts and 87 percent said organizations should increase investments in unified observability platforms that offer actionable insights to improve customer and employee digital experiences.

“In today’s Government and Public Sector organizations and agencies, the digital experience is more critical than ever,” said Jeff Waters, senior vice president of federal sales at Riverbed.

“However, with changing workforce dynamics, Riverbed’s Global DEX Survey found that delivering better digital experiences is getting harder for Public Sector leaders with the vast majority facing at least one major obstacle. Fortunately, these Government organizations are investing in technology, including observability, AI and automation to address these challenges,” added Waters.

The study found that chief information officers in the public sector are expected to play a bigger role in the leadership team. According to the report, 81 percent of respondents said they recognize the increasing relevance of information technology within their organizations.

Riverbed commissioned Sapio Research to poll 1,800 IT and business decision makers across 10 countries in May 2023. The Global DEX Survey included responses from 320 public sector leaders.

