SRC Lands $60M Air Force IDIQ for Research and Development Services

SRC, a not-for-profit research and development company, has received a seven-year, $60 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from the U.S. Air Force to provide R&D services for avionics development.

The Department of Defense said Wednesday the contractor will develop new and emerging concepts related to the development, integration, assessment, evaluation and demonstration of several technologies focusing on the electric warfare piece of the avionics.

New York-based SRC will delve into cyber security, open system architecture, novel avionics and sensor technologies as well as multi-domain technologies.

Upon award, an initial obligation of $150,000 is being drawn from the service branch’s fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds.

Work is scheduled to run through April 1, 2031, with activities taking place in New York, Virginia, Ohio and Texas.

Written by Kacey Roberts

