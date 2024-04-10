SMX Elevate ISR Platform Adds Torchlight AI Capabilities

SMX and Torchlight AI have partnered to equip the former’s operational, service-based commercial offering with the latter’s behavior based intelligence platform to boost client mission support.

Through the addition of the Torchlight AI platform, the SMX Elevate ISR, or intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, now offers enhanced delivery of analytics, operational insights and contextualized indicators and warnings in support of customer efforts to identify emerging threats, SMX said Tuesday.

The Elevate ISR platform is developed for parsing insights from multi-domain sources, integrating traditional and non-traditional ISR tradecraft and data, while the Torchlight AI technology is designed to predict emerging risk by using a behavioral library of over 17,000 distinct behaviors.

“Through this partnership, Elevate ISR is now able to leverage Torchlight’s innovative AI-driven analytics, allowing for deeper insights into our products while achieving accelerated mission impacts and outcomes for our clients,” said Dana Dewey, president of mission solutions group at SMX.