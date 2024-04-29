2F Rolls Out Learn to Win Training Software at DOD Level Impact 6

Second Front Systems has deployed training software provider Learn to Win’s platform to the Department of Defense’s Impact Level 6 designation under a partnership agreement.
2F said Friday the IL6 status, which is designated for classified information up to and including information classified as Secret, will help warfighters perform at the highest level.
The software is available through 2F’s Game Warden development, security and operations platform, which delivers software-as-a-service offerings to government agencies and accelerates software accreditation for companies.
Tyler Sweatt, CEO of 2F, said, “Warfighters need access to the best software on the networks where they execute their missions, not only on their personal devices,” adding that the “deployment addresses the need for more technology at the top security level head on and is the first of many.”