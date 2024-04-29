SAP NS2 Appoints Scott Michalek as Strategic Architecture VP

Scott Michalek has taken on the role of vice president of strategic architecture at SAP National Security Services, an independent U.S. subsidiary of business process software developer SAP.

Michalek announced his new position recently on LinkedIn, where he said his new responsibilities include the design and implementation of technologies for customers within regulated U.S. IT and services sectors.

Michalek joined SAP NS2 in 2014, first taking on the role of operations manager then, most recently, senior director of architecture. He had also previously been part of parent company SAP and, before that, SuccessFactors, another SAP subsidiary.

The new SAP NS2 VP’s other prior employers include Plateau Systems, Envictus Corporation, Telematch, Gannett Telemarketing and Hi-Tech Solutions.