Scott Howell Named Board Adviser at Peraton; Stu Shea Quoted

Scott Howell , former commander of the Joint Special Operations Command with more than three decades of military experience, has joined Peraton ‘s advisory board .

In a statement Tuesday, Stu Shea , chairman, president and CEO of Peraton and 2024 Wash100 winner, said, Howell “is an experienced leader who has led some of the most complex military operations around the globe and understands how to leverage all the sources of national power, including the key role of industry partners, to ensure mission success.”

Before leading JSOC, Howell was vice commander at the U.S. Special Operations Command Washington Office. He also previously headed the Joint Special Operations Joint Task Force – Afghanistan/NATO Special Operations Component Command.

Currently, he serves as an adviser to other organizations, including General Catalyst, Joby Aviation, TurbineOne, Pronto.ai and The Vanderbilt Project on Unity & American Democracy.