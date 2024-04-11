in Artificial Intelligence, News

Salesforce Announces AI-Powered Software Platform for Government Customers

Public Sector Einstein 1, for Service

Salesforce has unveiled Public Sector Einstein 1 for Service, a software platform that hosts various artificial intelligence-powered capabilities that work to automate administrative tasks.

Salesforce said Wednesday that the new product is based on its Einstein 1 platform and is meant for use by government workers.

Public Sector Einstein 1 for Service’s AI-powered features include Caseworker Narrative Generation, which uses generative AI to summarize data; Service Cloud Voice, which provides real-time conversation transcription; and Einstein Activity Capture for Public Sector, which handles case interaction documentation using natural language processing.

The new platform also features Data Cloud for Public Sector and Interaction Notes for Public Sector, a note-taking product.

Commenting on the release of Public Sector Einstein 1 for Service, Salesforce Executive Vice President and General Manager for the Public Sector Nasi Jazayeri said the new product can help government organizations “implement trusted AI to become more efficient, better manage and harmonize their data, and give employees the tools they need to better serve their constituents.”

Written by Jerry Petersen

