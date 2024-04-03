SAIC’s Vincent DiFronzo Secures 1st Wash100 Award for Warfighter Tech Support & Talent Development Efforts

Executive Mosaic is excited to announce that Vincent DiFronzo , executive vice president of SAIC ’s Air Force, Combatant Commands and Department of Defense Agency business unit, has earned a 2024 Wash100 Award for progressing key technology projects while advocating for talent development.

“When I joined industry after serving in the U.S. Air Force, I could not have anticipated the opportunities that I, and my SAIC team, have to serve the warfighters protecting our nation. It’s humbling to be listed among the Wash100 awardees, and I recognize that I am simply representing the hard work and diligence of the people I lead. Their creative solutions to tough challenges make our nation and our allies more secure, and they are always quick to rally around our veterans. They are doing amazing things, and I welcome every opportunity to celebrate their successes,” DiFronzo said.

2023 was a tremendous year for DiFronzo. In December, he was elevated from his previous role as a senior vice president to his current position as part of recently appointed SAIC CEO and fellow Wash100 awardee Toni Townes-Whitley ’s reorganization push.

Shortly before his promotion was announced, he was appointed chair of Executive Mosaic’s 4×24 DOD Group, a role in which he leads the group’s efforts to empower idea exchange between defense experts.

“Vinnie leverages his 27 years of Air Force service and his decade of experience at SAIC to inform his leadership roles as EVP of SAIC’s Air Force and COCOM business group and as chair of our 4×24 DOD group. Vinnie is an expert on all things defense, and he’s an invaluable resource not only for SAIC and its customers, but also for Executive Mosaic. He’s an obvious and strong addition to our Wash100 list this year,” said Jim Garrettson , CEO of Executive Mosaic and founder of the Wash100 Award.

In a June interview with Executive Mosaic, DiFronzo noted three major technology areas that SAIC is highly focused on: multi-domain operations, cloud operations and virtual training.

“From a digital transformation standpoint, those areas are probably where we’re making the biggest difference as a company,” he said.

SAIC is currently involved in a number of related federal projects, including the Air Force’s Advanced Battle Management System Cloud Based Command and Control contract, which DiFronzo said is “integrating data at multiple classification levels and implementing DevSecOps software processes as well as artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies.”

The company has also worked with the U.S. Central Command and Indo-Pacific Command to integrate networks in support of multi-domain operations.

“This capability greatly improves interoperability while reducing costs and is critically important to building confidence in our alliances, which in turn helps DOD achieve its deterrence objectives – a key part of the overall DOD and national security strategy,” he said.

Another major part of DiFronzo’s approach to leadership is talent acquisition and development. He strongly believes in building career paths for veterans , and in December, he shared five ways organizations can prioritize military hires: in corporate leadership, in human resources programs, in hiring initiatives, in business strategy and in corporate social responsibility plans.

DiFronzo is also laser-focused on empowering SAIC’s current workforce, and is doing so through “healthy, regular engagement to ensure that our people see a career path beyond their current program.”

“We also provide opportunities for upskilling within SAIC – especially with our fortunate growth – that provide our current employees with new opportunities and challenges,” he said, noting that retention numbers have reflected the success of this approach.

While the Wash100 Award looks at past accomplishments, it also looks toward the future.

Following DiFronzo’s induction into Wash100, SAIC won a $96 million contract from the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering to help with business operations modernization .

“OUSD(R&E) is a critical and longtime SAIC customer, and this award builds on our ongoing delivery of powerful solutions and key expertise to advance our support of their mission,” DiFronzo commented.

Executive Mosaic sincerely congratulates DiFronzo and the SAIC team on their 2024 Wash100 win and looks forward to seeing where the company goes next.

