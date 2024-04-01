in Contract Awards, News

SAIC Secures $494M NASA Safety & Mission Assurance Engineering Contract III

Science Applications International Corp. has received a potential seven-year, $494 million recompete contract to provide safety and mission assurance support services at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston and White Sands Test Facility in New Mexico.

The Safety and Mission Assurance Engineering Contract III covers safety, reliability, engineering and quality and software assurance support for NASA programs in deep space, including the Gateway lunar space station, Orion spacecraft and Extravehicular Activity and Human Surface Mobility, NASA said Friday.

SAIC may also provide services at other NASA centers, U.S. government facilities and other locations as stated in task orders.

SMAEC III is an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year base term that will start on June 1 and two one-year options.

In August 2023, NASA issued a solicitation for the single-award SMAEC III vehicle, which covers flight assessment documentation and presentation and space vehicle mission operations and simulations.

SMAEC III is a follow-on to the potential $292 million contract awarded to SAIC in April 2019.

