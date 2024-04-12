Sachin Patel Named Comcast Business’ VP of Government Services Strategy & Operations

Sachin Patel, a more than two-decade AT&T veteran, has joined Comcast Business to serve as vice president of government services strategy and operations and lead its federal ops team, according to a LinkedIn post.

He will provide organizational leadership to manage federal government customer operations. Responsibilities include overall strategy and operations organization management.

Prior to his most recent move, Patel spearheaded the federal technology office at AT&T. He was responsible for managing federal information technology infrastructure, overseeing a customized Network Operations Center, strategizing and building federal product offerings and managing vendor relationships, among other tasks.

He started his career at AT&T in early 2000s, holding positions of increasing responsibility. Notably, the executive worked as the company’s senior network engineer, chief architect and director of technology, according to his LinkedIn profile.