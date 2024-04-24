RTX Kicks Off Expansion of Raytheon Missile Integration Facility in Alabama; Phil Jasper Quoted

RTX business Raytheon held a groundbreaking ceremony to begin the expansion of its missile integration facility in Huntsville, Alabama.

The $115 million expansion of the Redstone Raytheon Missile Integration Facility is expected to be completed in 2025 and generate approximately 185 jobs in the area, bringing the company’s workforce in Alabama to more than 2,200 employees, RTX said Tuesday.

Raytheon President Phil Jasper said the investment in the Huntsville area will enable the company to meet the increasing needs of service personnel and military customers and speed up the delivery of its counter-hypersonic system.

Launched in 2012, Raytheon’s Redstone facility accommodates the integration of Standard Missile-3, SM-6 and other missile programs for the Missile Defense Agency, U.S. Navy and other defense agency customers.

The facility will also handle integration work on the Glide Phase Interceptor, which is designed to counter the threat posed by hypersonic glide vehicles.