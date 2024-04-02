in Contract Awards, News

Rite-Solutions Lands $88M NUWC Contract to Enhance Imaging & Electromagnetic Warfare Systems

Rite-Solutions has received a three-year, $88 million contract from the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Newport Division to bolster the imaging and electromagnetic warfare systems enhancement initiatives of NUWC’s Undersea Warfare Electromagnetic Systems Department.

Under the prime contract, the small business firm said Monday it will collaborate with 13 subcontractors to develop new I&EW systems and deliver engineering services to enhance existing ones.

The engineering services include maintenance, troubleshooting, repair and modernization of legacy systems. Additionally, Rite-Solutions will provide design, development, testing, analysis, integration and installation services for the new I&EW systems.

Joe Marino, company co-founder and CEO, said, “Future warfare will rely heavily on providing our warfighters with an information advantage through electronic warfare dominance over our adversaries. This contract offers us the opportunity to support NUWC in achieving this mission.”

Written by Kacey Roberts

