Rich Guzzardi Named VP of Contracts for Engineered Systems at Parsons

Rich Guzzardi has joined Parsons as vice president of contracts for engineered systems, concluding a career spanning over two decades at RTX subsidiary Raytheon , where he most recently served as executive director of operations strategy development and capital .

Guzzardi announced his transition to Parsons via LinkedIn.

Before his tenure in Raytheon’s operations strategy development and capital unit, he was the executive director of the company’s operations, supply chain and quality and air power segment.

Guzzardi’s experience at the defense contractor firm includes other roles predominantly focused on contracts and supply chain management across different business units.

Before Raytheon, he worked as a contracts director at Nortel Networks.