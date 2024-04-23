Spirent Federal Systems Appoints Retired Space Force Gen. David Thompson as Adviser

Spirent Federal Systems has appointed retired U.S. Space Force Gen. David Thompson to an advisory role.

The company said Monday that it plans to prioritize military position, navigation and timing innovation and would need strategic counsel from Thompson as it partners with defense and industry to develop robust test equipment for emerging navigation warfare technologies.

Rob VanBrunt, president and CEO of Spirent Federal Systems, said, “We are honored to welcome General Thompson. Due to increasing threat vectors against GPS in navigation warfare environments, the need for thorough characterization of layered PNT solutions has never been more crucial.”

Thompson, former vice chief of space operations, had served in various positions in the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force. He retired from military service this February.

VanBrunt adds that Thompson’s insights will enhance Spirent’s ability to deliver simulators that help deploy PNT technologies to warfighters.

“I look forward to supporting them as they work at the speed of need to fortify PNT resilience and deliver solutions that safeguard our critical PNT capabilities,” Thompson said on his appointment.