Report: Northrop Collaborating With SpaceX on Classified Intelligence Satellite Network

Northrop Grumman and SpaceX are working together on a classified satellite constellation for a U.S. intelligence agency to gather high-resolution Earth imagery and help improve the U.S. government’s ability to monitor military and intelligence targets, Reuters reported Thursday.

According to the report, SpaceX secured a potential $1.8 billion contract from the National Reconnaissance Office in 2021 for the classified satellite project.

The Elon Musk-founded rocket company has launched about 12 satellite prototypes and has begun delivering test imagery to the NRO, according to people familiar with the program.

Some of the sources cited by Reuters said Northrop is supplying sensors for some of the SpaceX-built satellites and will test the spacecraft at its facilities prior to launch.

SpaceX won classified satellite contracts from U.S. military and intelligence agencies, demonstrating the company’s deepening ties with national security organizations.