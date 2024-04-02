Report: Microsoft, OpenAI Eye 2028 Launch of Stargate AI Supercomputer

Microsoft and OpenAI are planning to launch an artificial intelligence supercomputer called Stargate by 2028 as part of a potential $100 billion data center project, Reuters reported Friday.

According to a report by The Information cited by Reuters, the two technology companies will carry out the data center project in five phases with Stargate as the last phase.

OpenAI and Microsoft are in the third phase of the five-stage plan and intend to procure the needed AI chips over the next two phases.

Microsoft would likely fund the project and is building for OpenAI a fourth-phase supercomputer that could be unveiled in 2026, the report stated.