REI Systems Granted FedRAMP Moderate Impact Level Status, QSMO Recommendation for GovGrants Offering

REI Systems has achieved compliance with the moderate impact level standards of the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program and has received a recommendation from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Grants Quality Service Management Office for its grant management platform.

The FedRAMP Moderate Impact status and QSMO recommendation highlight the robust security, privacy and reliability of GovGrants, the company said Wednesday.

REI Systems will now be featured as a vendor in QSMO’s Catalog of Market Research, which provides Federal Awarding Agency customers with information and endorsements regarding shared solutions and services adoption.

GovGrants, a configurable full life cycle grants management service built on Salesforce’s cloud platform, offers agencies an automated and task-driven grants system that enhances and modernizes existing legacy systems.

Written by Kacey Roberts

