Redhorse Wins Spot on $900M Follow-On EIA Support Contract; John Zangardi Quoted

Redhorse will help the Department of Energy develop, operate and maintain energy data collection programs and systems under a potential 10-year, $900 million follow-on indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.

The Energy Information Administration Omnibus Procurement V contract covers the development, operation, management and maintenance of domestic and international energy models for conducting energy-related analyses and dissemination of results to EIA stakeholders, Redhorse said.

John Zangardi, CEO of Redhorse and a two-time Wash100 awardee, said EOP V represents a milestone for the company’s business and its work with federal civilian customers.

“This vehicle enables Redhorse to demonstrate its value as a trusted partner to EIA at the intersection of technology, data, and mission. We’re very proud to have the opportunity to contribute to this important work,” Zangardi said.

Redhorse is among the 14 companies awarded spots on the fifth iteration of the EOP contract vehicle, which took effect on April 1.