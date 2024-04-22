Red Cat, Sentien Robotics Partner to Enable Multidomain Drone Swarming Operations

Drone technology developer Red Cat has partnered with Sentien Robotics to deliver an autonomous drone-swarming capability to military customers to enable defense and security operations in land, air and sea domains.

Under the partnership, Red Cat will integrate its Teal 2 drones into Sentien’s Hive-Expedition and Hive-XL automated unmanned aerial system fleet transport and launch vehicles to provide drone swarms that can support multidomain operations, Red Cat said Thursday.

“This agreement with Sentien is a major step toward the autonomous deployment and control of drone swarms from anywhere that can map, surveil and neutralize targets where speed of data and lethal response across a network of connected systems are critical to modern combat teams,” said George Matus, chief technology officer at Red Cat.

Manufactured by Red Cat subsidiary Teal Drones, Teal 2 has a fully modular design, night vision and multi-vehicle control support capabilities designed for military, public safety and civilian operations.

The drone technology has Blue UAS certification and complies with the Federal Aviation Administration’s Remote ID rule.