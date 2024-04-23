Raytheon Books $213M Navy Award for Ship Combat System Maintenance, Modernization

An RTX business has secured a $212.5 million contract modification from the U.S. Navy to help develop, modernize and maintain mission systems and mission system equipment of Zumwalt-class guided missile destroyers.

Raytheon will perform combat system engineering and provide miscellaneous items for the Navy ships over a one-year contract option period, the Department of Defense said Monday.

Nearly 75 percent of contract work will be conducted in Portsmouth, Rhode Island, and Tewksbury, Massachusetts, while the remaining percentage will be spread out in other locations. The performance period is until April 2025.

Naval Sea Systems Command will spend the service branch’s fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance; research, development, test and evaluation; shipbuilding and conversion; and other procurement funds on the exercised option. Fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion, and other procurement funds will also be used.

In April 2023, Raytheon was awarded a one-year, $308.5 million contract option to engineer the destroyer ship combat system. Work is related to the company being the prime integrator of electronic and combat technologies under the DDG 1000 program.