Raytheon Awarded Navy Contract to Enhance CADRE Capability

An RTX subsidiary has secured a $40.6 million contract from the U.S. Navy to enhance the technology readiness of the Controlled, Advanced, Distributed Radio Frequency Effects initiative.

The competitively procured contract is in support of the potential integration of CADRE into the Next Generation Jammer program, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

Raytheon will carry out work in McKinney, Texas, across three stages including system design and risk reduction; detailed design, integration and verification; and ground test and flight demonstration.

The cost-plus-fixed-fee contract features an initial 18-month base period, with provisions for two option periods.

At the time of award, $1 million is being obligated from the Navy’s fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds.