Raft Receives $60M Growth Investment From Washington Harbour Partners; Shubhi Mishra Quoted

Raft, a software engineering firm, received over $60 million in strategic growth investment from Washington Harbour Partners, a private investment firm.

Raft said Wednesday that the growth capital will help with its research and development efforts and enhance its command and control product offerings for the tactical edge.

Shubhi Mishra, founder and CEO of Raft, said, “Our partnership with Washington Harbour will accelerate Raft’s mission of ushering in a new paradigm for the modern warfighter, across all domains of air, land, sea, space and cyber.”

Mishra, a 2024 Wash100 awardee, added, “Washington Harbour’s deep knowledge of our industry, shared vision, and expansive strategic relationships all give me great confidence and excitement in continuing to serve our customers and our country, especially at the mission’s edge.”

Mina Faltas, founder and chief investment officer of Washington Harbour, said the partnership will enable Raft to continue its growth journey.