in Executive Moves, News

Lisa Talcott Assumes Vice President Role at Procentrix

Lisa Talcott / Procentrix
Lisa Talcott Assumes Vice President Role at Procentrix
Lisa Talcott, VP, Regulatory Programs, Procentrix

Lisa Talcott, formerly vice president of federal civilian sales at Dataminr, announced on LinkedIn Monday her new role as VP of regulatory programs at information technology services firm Procentrix.

Talcott’s other prior employers include NTT Data, where she spent much of her career. She first joined the company in 2000 as a senior principal but left in 2003 to become a technical program manager at Freddie Mac. In 2005, Talcott returned to NTT Data, where she would hold various leadership positions over the next 17 years.

She would finally leave the company in 2023 to join Dataminr.

Earlier in her career, Talcott worked as a program manager at General Dynamics’ information technology division. She stayed with the company for nearly five years.

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

Dataminrexecutive moveFreddie MacGeneral Dynamics Information TechnologyGovconLisa TalcottNTT DataProcentrixregulatory programsvice president

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

DOD Taps Intel Foundry for Commercial Chip Fabrication Program’s Phase 3
DOD Taps Intel Foundry for Commercial Chip Fabrication Program’s Phase 3
Tyto Books $168M Army Network Infrastructure Modernization Award; Dennis Kelly & Peter O’Donoghue Quoted
Tyto Lands $168M Army Network Infrastructure Modernization Award; Dennis Kelly & Peter O’Donoghue Quoted