Primer Technologies Appoints Former DIA Director Bob Ashley as Adviser

Lieutenant General Robert P. Ashley, Jr., U.S. Army, Ret./www.zevainc.com
Retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. and former Defense Intelligence Agency Director Bob Ashley has joined artificial intelligence firm Primer Technologies as an adviser.

Ashley brings to his new role over three decades of military service, which saw him exercise command responsibilities through six combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan and take on leadership roles at various organizations, including the U.S. Army Joint Special Operations Command and U.S. Central Command, Primer said Tuesday.

According to Primer CEO Sean Moriarty, that background “will be invaluable” to the firm “as we continue delivering trusted, reliable AI tools to America’s warfighters.”

For his part, Ashley touted the benefits that Primer’s AI offerings already provide to national security professionals, adding, “I’m excited to assist Primer as they take their contribution to the next level and continue to provide the most crucial insights for decision advantage.”

Written by Jerry Petersen

