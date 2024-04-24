LMI Names Patrick Mahoney, Ryan Harth to VP Roles

LMI has appointed GovCon industry leaders Patrick Mahoney and Ryan Harth as vice president of military health and veterans affairs and VP of program management, respectively.

The management consulting firm announced the executive moves in LinkedIn posts published Tuesday.

Mahoney will bring to LMI’s health and civilian team over two decades of experience in management consulting and working with federal and commercial customers.

He most recently served as VP of operations at Government Technical Services Corp.

Mahoney previously worked at LMI, where he served as VP of space and Air Force markets and director responsible for the delivery of professional services across the Department of Defense.

His career also includes time as senior manager at Deloitte Consulting, senior consultant at BearingPoint and business development manager at Capital Aviation Instruments & Avionics, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Harth will lead business planning and development, strategy and capture efforts and oversee a portfolio of programs across the Army market as VP of program management at LMI.

Prior to his promotion, he was a program director responsible for LMI’s portfolio of initiatives supporting U.S. government clients.

Harth also served in the U.S. Army as a technical program manager and as a Special Forces officer.

