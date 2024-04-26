Parsons Awarded $63M USAF Contract Modification to Increase RADBO Production

Parsons has secured a $63 million contract modification from the U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center to supply additional Recovery of Airbase Denied by Ordnance platforms.

The company said Thursday the new award increases the total number of RADBO unit orders for the service branch to 29.

Equipped with the Parsons-built ZEUS directed energy weapon system, the platform enhances the safety of explosive ordnance personnel as it enables the destruction of unexploded ordnance from within mine-resistant ambush protected vehicles.