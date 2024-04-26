in Contract Awards, News

Parsons Awarded $63M USAF Contract Modification to Increase RADBO Production

Parsons logo from email
Parsons Awarded $63M USAF Contract Modification to Increase RADBO Production - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Parsons has secured a $63 million contract modification from the U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center to supply additional Recovery of Airbase Denied by Ordnance platforms.

The company said Thursday the new award increases the total number of RADBO unit orders for the service branch to 29.

Equipped with the Parsons-built ZEUS directed energy weapon system, the platform enhances the safety of explosive ordnance personnel as it enables the destruction of unexploded ordnance from within mine-resistant ambush protected vehicles.

In April 2023, Parsons delivered the initial batch of 13 RADBO systems to the Air Force as part of a six-year, $51 million contract awarded in 2020.

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

CACI Demonstrates 'Outstanding Performance' in Q3 FY 2024, John Mengucci Says - top government contractors - best government contracting event
CACI Demonstrates ‘Outstanding Performance’ in Q3 FY 2024, John Mengucci Says
Aperio Global Welcomes Secret Service Veteran Matt O'Neill as Senior Adviser; Earl Stafford Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Aperio Global Welcomes Secret Service Veteran Matt O’Neill as Senior Adviser; Earl Stafford Quoted