Parry Labs Appoints Mark Blanco as Chief Growth Officer

Parry Labs has announced the appointment of Mark Blanco as its chief growth officer.

In this new role, Blanco will work to steer long-term strategy, lead strategic opportunities and foster strong customer relationships, Parry Labs said Monday.

“We are delighted to have Mark join the Parry Labs team and bring his experience, creativity, and focus to the company,” John Parkes, CEO of Parry Labs, said, adding, “Building on our strong foundation and broad market offerings, I know he will help deliver strong growth in the years to come.”

Blanco was the vice president and general manager of integrated detection systems at Teledyne FLIR prior to his latest role and worked for over 14 years at FLIR Systems before its acquisition by Teledyne Technologies in 2021. The veteran in the defense solutions market also worked at Stifel Nicolaus as investment banking associate and held various leadership roles in program management and systems engineering at the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division.

Blanco holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of California, Berkeley and a Master of Business Administration degree from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College. He is currently a member of the Washington Homeland Security Roundtable’s steering committee.