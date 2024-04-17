PacStar Communications Platforms to Host Kubernetes Technologies Under Strategic Alliance Between RGS, Curtiss-Wright

Rancher Government Solutions has entered into a strategic alliance and reseller agreement with the defense solutions division of Curtiss-Wright with the aim of bringing Kubernetes and container management technologies to the tactical edge.

The two companies said Wednesday that under the partnership, the Harvester hyper-converged infrastructure and the Rancher Multi Cluster Manager will be hosted on PacStar 400-Series tactical communications products.

According to Brian Perry, senior vice president and general manager at Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions, his company plans to bring Rancher Government Solutions technologies to other platforms, like the PacStar 200-Series and the Parvus DuraCOR product family.

“We look forward to extending our relationship with Rancher Government Solutions to develop edge solutions for our customer base,” Perry went on to say.

For his part, Ben Zifrony, regional vice president of channels and alliances at RGS, expressed pride at working with Curtiss-Wright, saying, “Our combined solutions are not just about adapting to the edge but thriving in it, delivering a cloud-native platform that is secure, scalable, and sustainable, across Curtiss-Wright’s compute platforms and regardless of the operating environment.”