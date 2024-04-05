in Cloud, News

Oracle-Palantir Partnership to Deliver Joint Cloud, AI Offerings to Government, Commercial Sectors

Photo by Golden Dayz/Shutterstock
Oracle-Palantir Partnership to Deliver Joint Cloud, AI Offerings to Government, Commercial Sectors
Cloud partnership

Palantir Technologies has selected Oracle‘s distributed cloud and artificial intelligence infrastructure to host its suite of AI and decision acceleration platforms to provide joint offerings to government and commercial sectors.

Under the agreement, Palantir will migrate its Foundry workloads to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and deploy its Gotham and AI Platforms via Oracle’s distributed cloud environments to defense and intelligence customers, the companies said in a joint statement published Thursday.

“By combining the performance, scalability, and flexibility of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure with Palantir’s leading data and AI platforms, we will help our customers win in any industry or environment,” said Rand Waldron, vice president of Oracle.

“Oracle Cloud Infrastructure’s unique ability to help customers meet their regulatory, performance, and security needs will increase our impact and help our global clients gain the full benefits of cloud and AI,” said Josh Harris, executive VP of Palantir.

Palantir’s AI platform offers a single common operating picture that consolidates an organization’s disconnected data sources, logic assets and systems of action.

Meanwhile, Oracle’s cloud infrastructure features over 100 cloud services and applications, including generative AI models.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Cloud

artificial intelligenceArtificial Intelligence PlatformcloudGovconOraclePalantir

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

Deltek’s ERP Cloud Service Gets FedRAMP Moderate Ready Status
Jacobs Receives $571M FEMA Disaster Response, Recovery Support Contract; Susannah Kerr Quoted
Jacobs Receives $571M FEMA Disaster Response, Recovery Support Contract; Susannah Kerr Quoted