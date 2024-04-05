Oracle-Palantir Partnership to Deliver Joint Cloud, AI Offerings to Government, Commercial Sectors

Palantir Technologies has selected Oracle‘s distributed cloud and artificial intelligence infrastructure to host its suite of AI and decision acceleration platforms to provide joint offerings to government and commercial sectors.

Under the agreement, Palantir will migrate its Foundry workloads to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and deploy its Gotham and AI Platforms via Oracle’s distributed cloud environments to defense and intelligence customers, the companies said in a joint statement published Thursday.

“By combining the performance, scalability, and flexibility of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure with Palantir’s leading data and AI platforms, we will help our customers win in any industry or environment,” said Rand Waldron, vice president of Oracle.

“Oracle Cloud Infrastructure’s unique ability to help customers meet their regulatory, performance, and security needs will increase our impact and help our global clients gain the full benefits of cloud and AI,” said Josh Harris, executive VP of Palantir.

Palantir’s AI platform offers a single common operating picture that consolidates an organization’s disconnected data sources, logic assets and systems of action.

Meanwhile, Oracle’s cloud infrastructure features over 100 cloud services and applications, including generative AI models.