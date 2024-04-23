Oracle Cloud Offering Secures DISA Authorization to Host Secret Classified Workloads

Oracle’s government cloud offering has received authorization to host the Department of Defense’s secret classified workloads.

With the Defense Information Systems Agency Impact Level 6 accreditation, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure is now available to defense customers at all classification levels in support of their missions, the company said Monday.

“Technology no longer sits outside the mission; technology is a part of the mission. In austere locations with limited communication, and in massive secure data centers, Oracle is bringing our best capabilities to serve the men and women that defend the U.S. and our Allies,” said Rand Waldron, vice president at Oracle.

Oracle Cloud classified regions offer enhanced security through zero trust approach, analytics tools and other technologies and services designed to help defense technologists accelerate their work and execute missions.

Oracle is one of the four awardees on DOD’s $9 billion Joint Warfighter Cloud Capability contract, which enables the department to directly purchase enterprise-wide cloud service offerings from commercial service providers across all classification levels and security domains.