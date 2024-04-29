in News

Omni Federal Opens New Office, Over 500 Jobs in Colorado Springs

Omni Federal Opens New Office, Over 500 Jobs in Colorado Springs - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Omni Federal looks to further support its business operations, Omni Labs and satellite missions with a new office space in the northern part of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The company said Thursday it expanded into El Paso County with a $400,000 investment in the 8,300-square-foot office and technology and is planning to open more than 500 jobs for engineers, data scientists and security analysts.

“The city provides a dynamic business environment,  innovative technology, and top-tier talent committed to tackling the complex national security challenges within the space and intelligence sectors,” commented Omni Federal CEO Parag Thakker. “We’re eagerly anticipating filling hundreds of new roles for this office, leveraging the expertise to further propel our growth and deliver cutting-edge transformative solutions to our customers.”

Omni Federal is also anticipated to make an additional $800,000 investment to continue developing Omni Labs, an idea incubator dedicated to creating innovative technologies in close collaboration with government customers.

Aside from Colorado, Omni has business in Washington D.C.; St. Louis, Missouri; San Antonio, Texas; and Montgomery, Alabama.

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

