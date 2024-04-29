Candace Givens Promoted to Vice President Role at Northrop Grumman’s Aeronautics Systems Sector

Candace Givens , formerly vice president of the overhead persistent infrared and geospatial systems business unit at Northrop Grumman , announced on LinkedIn Friday her promotion to VP of mission assurance at the company’s aeronautics systems sector.

Givens first joined Northrop as an electrical harness designer in 1996. After over two years, she moved to Boeing in the same capacity.

She accumulated nearly 17 years of experience at Boeing, where she held various roles related to engineering, integrated products and program management.

Returning to Northrop in 2015, Givens held leadership roles for the company’s program management and space operations.

She left Northrop again in 2021 but returned the following year to assume her most recent VP role.