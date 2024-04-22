Andrew Jarrett Promoted to Marine Systems Vice President at Northrop Grumman

Andrew Jarrett , formerly senior director of the COLOMBIA integrated power systems operating unit at Northrop Grumman , announced on LinkedIn Friday that he has been promoted to vice president of marine systems .

Jarrett commenced his tenure with the defense and space manufacturer in January 2020, initially assuming the role of quality and mission excellence director before advancing to senior director of the company’s launcher systems operating unit.

Before joining Northrop, Jarrett held positions at General Dynamics ’ electric boat subsidiary, serving as a supplier quality manager and previously as a principal engineer.

His career also includes acting as commanding officer at the Submarine Learning Center and Naval Submarine School. Additionally, he served as deputy commandant of midshipmen at the U.S. Naval Academy.