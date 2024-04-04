Northrop, EpiSci Partner to Develop Tactical Autonomy Tools for UxV Platforms

Northrop Grumman has entered into a partnership with EpiSci to develop and deliver tactical autonomy tools for unmanned and uncrewed aerial systems to U.S. and international customers.

Under the agreement, Northrop will integrate EpiSci’s TacticalAI software into its aeronautics system architecture to advance the development and deployment of secure autonomous systems designed to meet warfighters’ mission requirements.

“Collaboration is one way to rapidly bring new capabilities to the warfighter while building upon Northrop Grumman’s decades of autonomy experience to create distinct advantages over adversarial threats,” said Tom Pieronek, chief technology officer and vice president of research and technology at Northrop’s aeronautics systems division.

“Integrating our software into their hardware and control systems, we can better deliver trusted autonomous solutions that are critical for our warfighter’s mission success,” said Dan Javorsek, chief technology officer at EpiSci.

Northrop’s autonomy tools use open-architecture design to enable seamless integration of third-party collaborative technologies designed to allow UxV platforms to adapt to complex environments and address future mission requirements.