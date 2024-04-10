Noblis Ventures Invests in Digital Engineering Platform Developer Sedaro; Mile Corrigan Quoted

Noblis, a science, technology and strategy services provider to the federal government, announced that its corporate venture arm, Noblis Ventures, has made an investment in Sedaro, a cloud software company that develops a digital engineering platform.

“Sedaro’s digital simulation tools enable high-technology readiness on complex physical system designs significantly faster than traditional approaches through unified modeling, data fusion and automation pipelines,” said Mile Corrigan, Noblis president and CEO and a Wash100 awardee, through a press release issued Tuesday.

Robbie Robertson, CEO and co-founder of Sedaro, said that the strategic relationship will help accelerate the application of his company’s digital twin technology “to challenges that demonstrate the foundational value of our technology in an increasingly autonomous and integrated world.”

Noblis Ventures invests in early-stage, deep-tech startups. Its industry focus areas are critical infrastructure, health, space, and national security.