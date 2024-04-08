Neeraj Gupta Appointed Voyager Space Chief Strategy Officer

Neeraj Gupta, former senior vice president and general manager for space destinations at Sierra Space, has joined Denver, Colorado-based aviation and aerospace company Voyager Space to serve as chief strategy officer.

He will be responsible for driving Voyager Space’s strategy development and execution aimed at pursuing market expansion, technology innovation and sustainable growth, the company said Monday.

“[Gupta’s] track record speaks for itself, underscoring his commitment to innovation and market excellence,” commented Dylan Taylor, CEO and chairman of Voyager Space. “With Neeraj’s extensive experience and visionary leadership, he will not only play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Voyager, but also the broader commercial space industry.”

Gupta brings nearly 15 years of combined experience in working at Sierra Space and its parent company Sierra Nevada Corp., where he was director of advanced development before transitioning to SVP role at the company’s Louisville, Colorado-headquartered subsidiary. His two-decade career also includes time with MicroSat Systems Inc., according to his LinkedIn profile.

Commenting on his appointment, Gupta said, “I look forward to helping the company power the next generation of commercial space exploration, technology, and defense capabilities and aligning our long-term strategic goals.”