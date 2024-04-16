in Executive Moves, News

Navy Veteran Jim Stein Takes On VP Role at IT Concepts

Jim Stein
Jim Stein, National Defense VP, IT Concepts

IT consulting and services provider IT Concepts has appointed Jim Stein as vice president of national defense.

IT Concepts said on LinkedIn that in his new role, Stein will be responsible for leading the company’s U.S. Air Force and Defense Intelligence Agency teams, and in so doing help grow the company’s presence in the Department of Defense.

Before joining ITC, Stein worked as director of federal DOD business development at the U.S. business of professional services firm KPMG. Stein’s career also includes 23 years in the U.S. Navy, a bulk of which was spent serving as a naval aviator.

According to ITC, Stein’s industry and military background aligns with the company’s strategic goals for continued growth.

Written by Jerry Petersen

