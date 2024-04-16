Navy Taps DCS for R&D Work on Advanced ISR Technology

Engineering, programmatic and technical support services provider DCS Corp. has received a cost-plus-fixed-fee contract from the U.S. Navy to address challenges related to naval visible, electro-optic/infrared advanced intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems and technology.

Work under the contract covers research and development concerning the generation and use of radiation in the wavelength region between near-ultraviolet and far-infrared wavelengths, the Department of Defense said Monday.

The contract has a base value of $9.7 million and a cumulative value of $49.8 million if all options are exercised.

Work will be carried out at the Naval Research Laboratory in Washington, D.C. The expected completion date is April 2025.