NASA to Offer Live Solar Eclipse Broadcast Using Verizon Networking Service; Michael Adams Quoted

Verizon Business has partnered with NASA to enable the space agency to deliver a live broadcast of the solar eclipse set to take place on April 8.

The partnership, which saw support from Leidos, involves the provisioning of a 1 gigabyte E-line service connecting the John Glenn Space Center to the Great Lakes Science Center in Cleveland, Verizon said Friday.

The networking service will make it possible to bring in and combine various feeds and transmit them to viewers around the world.

Michael Adams, associate vice president for federal civilian services at Verizon, described the collaboration as “another example of the ability of our public sector team to deliver the types of solutions and technology that have helped make us a trusted partner for federal agencies like NASA.”

The project was completed in less than 30 days, giving NASA time to test video and broadcast capabilities.

Regarding the speed at which the connection was established, Adams said, “Our team’s ability to meet this tight deadline helped ensure that NASA will be able to broadcast the eclipse to all who wish to watch and experience this unique event.”