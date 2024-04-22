NASA Posts RFI for Mechanical & Composite Hardware Fabrication Support Services 2 Requirement

NASA’s Langley Research Center has launched a market research for follow-on procurement of mechanical and composite hardware fabrication support services.

According to a request for information notice posted Friday on SAM.gov, the current MCHFSS contract will end on March 30, 2025, and the second iteration of the procurement effort is estimated to be awarded on the first day of the said month.

LaRC seeks to identify interested sources and learn about their capabilities that could meet its requirements for the design and fabrication of research-oriented flight test articles and assemblies.

The efforts will center on mechanical fabrication support, composite fabrication support and general management, and will include ground support equipment, aircraft and lab, science, research facility and instrumentation requirements on-site at the center.

Responses to the RFI are due May 6.

Science and Technology Corp. holds the MCHFSS contract, which has a maximum potential value of $20 million over a five-year period.